Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $73.37. 61,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,131. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

