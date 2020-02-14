Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TER traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,191. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

