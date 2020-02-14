Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. 75,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.