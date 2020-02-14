Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,255 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in PVH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.65.

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.56. 16,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $134.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

