Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,769 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,431. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

