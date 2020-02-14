Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,415 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,764,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 793,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,606,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

EMN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

