Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,008 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

