Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,164 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 271.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 111,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,853. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

