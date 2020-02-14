Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,510,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.36. 253,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,989. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.44.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several analysts have commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

