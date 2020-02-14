Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 571,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $94.30 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

