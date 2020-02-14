Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $38.57. 55,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

