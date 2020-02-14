Pundi X (NPXS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.34 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Pundi X has a market cap of $52.51 million and $7.34 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.98 or 0.06157244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00128229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,308,006,047 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.