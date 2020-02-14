Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,069 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.18% of Pure Storage worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,225,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,785,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,652,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,498,000 after buying an additional 645,983 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,683,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $10,398,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

