Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRPL. Roth Capital started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,455. The company has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.45. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

In related news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 over the last three months. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $2,669,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

