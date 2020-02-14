PutinCoin Price Up 5.3% This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Livecoin. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $102,253.00 and $65.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049095 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00068268 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001016 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00082871 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,290.66 or 1.00187260 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000427 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 995,111,081 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

