PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of PVH by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of PVH by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.65.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $89.37. 863,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. PVH has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

