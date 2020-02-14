PWR Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $132,853.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $132,853.00 and approximately $217.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.01264139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00049711 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00227887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00068408 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004991 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

