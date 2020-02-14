Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 780.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $627,553.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for about $9.25 or 0.00090031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.70 or 0.03482513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00250604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00042681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157776 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,862 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

