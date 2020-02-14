Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.25.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$70.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$58.41 and a 12-month high of C$74.68.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

