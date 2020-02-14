Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Inc Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Cfra dropped their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 130,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,844. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 831.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 242,562 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.