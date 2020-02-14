Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Reduced by William Blair

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

UAA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 130,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 14.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

