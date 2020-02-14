Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Lowered by Analyst

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,143. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $450.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 197.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

