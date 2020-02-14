Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Increased by Analyst

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:WDR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 3,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,237. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 205,935 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 204,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares during the period.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.