Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Varex Imaging Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Varex Imaging in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million.

VREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of VREX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,356. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.69 million, a PE ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

