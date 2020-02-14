Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Brady Corp Reduced by Northcoast Research (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brady in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

BRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

BRC opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Brady has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brady by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brady by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 256,160 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Brady by 81.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 208,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $19,581,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $102,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,534 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

