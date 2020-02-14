Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2020 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

NYSE DRI opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

