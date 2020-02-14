Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the energy giant will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

NYSE:EXC opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,112,510 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $50,719,000 after buying an additional 66,988 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 811,134 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 82,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,722 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $81,092,000 after purchasing an additional 513,188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,573 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

