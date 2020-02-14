Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Raised by Analyst

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDP. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.