Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA Inc Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,646,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,824 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 107,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 533,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $395,305. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

