Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Issued By Piper Sandler

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Shares of WING stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 148.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $107.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Wingstop by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

