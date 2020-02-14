Qbao (QBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,382.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Qbao has a total market cap of $607,611.00 and approximately $6,382.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qbao has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000649 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

