Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qiagen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

