qiibee (QBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $530.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. qiibee has a market cap of $1.87 million and $530.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, qiibee has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One qiibee token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,590,755 tokens. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.