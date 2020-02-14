Quantis Network Hits Market Cap of $4,103.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $4,103.00 and $413.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

