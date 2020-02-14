Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $293,856.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,372,215 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

