Quasarcoin Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $798,960.00 and approximately $3,411.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046072 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,385,973 coins and its circulating supply is 168,385,973 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

