QUINADS (QUIN) Market Capitalization Tops $37,272.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $37,272.00 and $631.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045318 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00449990 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001409 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005457 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012629 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001466 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.