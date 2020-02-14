QunQun Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $24.68 and $24.43. QunQun has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $450,958.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QunQun has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.26 or 0.06212550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001603 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 674,081,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55 and $10.39.

