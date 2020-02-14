Qwertycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $870,173.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $870,173.00 and $634.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

