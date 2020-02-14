R Judd Jessup Sells 630 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $52,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CorVel stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,840. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CorVel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

