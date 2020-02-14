Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0025.

Radian Group has a payout ratio of 0.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

RDN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 1,604,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

