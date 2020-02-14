Radware Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,212 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,231% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Radware by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 632,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $22.97. 299,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

