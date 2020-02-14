Raiden Network Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.60 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $8.90 million and $2.60 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001702 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010338 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, DDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Binance and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

