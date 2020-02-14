Ramaco Resources (METC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,607. The company has a market cap of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.13. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.