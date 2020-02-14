Ravencoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66.00 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $215.48 million and approximately $66.00 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.50 or 0.03478227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00157414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,514,410,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, Nanex, QBTC, Graviex, IDCM, Upbit, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.