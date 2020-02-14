Raymond James Analysts Give Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) a $16.00 Price Target

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given a $16.00 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MERC. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $702.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

