Raymond James Reiterates “$6.50” Price Target for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) received a $6.50 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,482,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

