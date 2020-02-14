Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157,884 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Raytheon worth $42,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.57.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $227.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $169.64 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

