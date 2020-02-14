Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $24,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $25,125.00.

On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $25,125.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $25,900.00.

Shares of Reading International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 41,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $221.06 million, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Reading International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reading International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Reading International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Reading International in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Reading International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

