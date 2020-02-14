REAL Hits One Day Volume of $45.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $446,989.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03497223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00160512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, IDEX, BitFlip and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.